Ohio High School Football How They Fared

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central(6-0) beat Reynoldsburg 38-13.
|2, Dublin Coffman (6-0) beat Hilliard Bradley 28-14.
|3, West Chester Lakota West (5-0) beat Mason 21-0.
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) beat Benedictine 31-10.
|5, Mentor (5-1) beat Strongville 41-7.
|6, Perrysburg (6-0) beat Maumee 44-0.
|7, Clayton Northmont (6-0) beat Huber Heights Wayne 28-27.
|8, Cincinnati Princeton (5-1) beat Fairfield 40-23.
|9, Canton McKinley (4-2) lost to Massillon Washington 35-7.
|10, Springfield (5-1) beat Beavercreek 76-0.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (5-0) beat Walsh Jesuit 27-14.
|2, Toledo Central Catholic (6-0) beat Oregon Clay 54-7.
|3, Avon (6-0) beat Grafton Midview 49-8.
|4, Westerville South (5-0) vs. Franklin Heights, canc.
|5, Massillon Perry (6-0) beat Glenoak 42-0.
|6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (6-0) beat Cincinnati Turpin 33-13.
|7, Massillon Washington (5-1) beat Canton McKinley 35-7.
|8, Piqua (6-0) beat Sidney 44-0.
|9. Hudson (6-0) beat North Royalton 53-0.
|10, Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) beat Cincinnati Moeller 27-25.
|¤
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (6-0) beat Lyndhurst Brush 55-7.
|2, Bellbrook (6-0) beat Oakwood 48-7.
|3, Hamilton Badin (6-0) beat Cincinnati McNicholas 10-7.
|4, Canfield (6-0) beat Youngstown Boardman 35-7.
|5, Streetsboro (6-0) beat Norton 42-0.
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) beat London 30-13.
|7, Thornville Sheridan (6-0) beat River View 48-7.
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-1) beat Bishop Hartley 16-14.
|9, New Richmond (4-2) lost to Goshen 24-6.
|10, London (5-1) lost to Plain City Jonathan Alder 30-13.
|¤
|DIVISION IV
|1, St. Clairsville (6-0) beat Harrison Central 35-20.
|2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-0) beat Cincinnati Finneytown 62-6.
|3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) beat Wilmington 56-21.
|4, Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0) beat Taylor 49-0.
|5, Bellevue (6-0) beat Clyde 16-7.
|6, Bloom-Carroll (6-0) beat Logan Elm 45-14.
|7, Canal Fulton Northwest (6-0) beat Loudonville 41-20.
|8, Waverly (6-0) beat Oak Hill 63-16.
|9, Cincinnati McNicholas (5-1) lost to Hamilton Badin 10-7.
|10, Shelby (6-0) beat River Valley 45-21.
|¤
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (5-0) vs. Hawken, canc.
|2, Ironton (6-0) beat Cincinnatti Sycamore 33-11.
|3, Canfield S. Range (6-0) beat Hubbard 44-14.
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0) beat Pandora-Gilboa 27-0.
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) beat Garaway 36-0.
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0) beat North College Hill 41-0.
|7, Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) beat Ravenna Southeast 27-7.
|8, Wheelersburg (5-1) beat Portsmouth West 28-0.
|9, Tontogany Otsego (6-0) beat Fostoria 47-18.
|10, Sugarcreek Garaway (5-1) lost to Ridgewood 36-0.
|¤
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (6-0) beat Anna 40-0.
|2, Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) beat Wheeling Central Catholic 33-0.
|3, Mechanicsburg (6-0) beat West Liberty-Salem 33-0.
|4, New Middletown Springfield (6-0) beat Jackson-Milton 44-8.
|5, Archbold (6-0) beat Wauseon 36-35.
|6, Wickliffe (6-0) beat Lutheran East 54-14.
|7, Frankfort Adena (6-0) beat Chillicothe Zane Trace 46-0.
|8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-0) beat Bucyrus 70-0.
|9, Centerburg (6-0) beat Fredericktown 48-9.
|10, Mogadore (4-1) beat Rootstown 28-7.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 49-0.
|2, Ft. Loramie (5-1) lost to New Madison Tri-Village 60-43.
|3, Glouster Trimble (6-0) beat Crown City South Gallia 66-0.
|4, New Madison Tri-Village (6-0) beat Ft. Loramie 60-43.
|5, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) lost to Warren Howland 32-22.
|6, Lima Central Catholic (5-1) beat Arlington 49-26.
|7, Malvern (6-0) beat East Canton 27-8.
|8, Lucas (4-2) lost to Galion 24-13.
|9, Dalton (4-2) lost to Creston Norwayne 21-7.
|10, Leetonia (5-1) lost to United 41-8.
