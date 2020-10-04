Ohio High School Football How They Fared

DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central(6-0) beat Reynoldsburg 38-13.
2, Dublin Coffman (6-0) beat Hilliard Bradley 28-14.
3, West Chester Lakota West (5-0) beat Mason 21-0.
4, Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) beat Benedictine 31-10.
5, Mentor (5-1) beat Strongville 41-7.
6, Perrysburg (6-0) beat Maumee 44-0.
7, Clayton Northmont (6-0) beat Huber Heights Wayne 28-27.
8, Cincinnati Princeton (5-1) beat Fairfield 40-23.
9, Canton McKinley (4-2) lost to Massillon Washington 35-7.
10, Springfield (5-1) beat Beavercreek 76-0.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (5-0) beat Walsh Jesuit 27-14.
2, Toledo Central Catholic (6-0) beat Oregon Clay 54-7.
3, Avon (6-0) beat Grafton Midview 49-8.
4, Westerville South (5-0) vs. Franklin Heights, canc.
5, Massillon Perry (6-0) beat Glenoak 42-0.
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (6-0) beat Cincinnati Turpin 33-13.
7, Massillon Washington (5-1) beat Canton McKinley 35-7.
8, Piqua (6-0) beat Sidney 44-0.
9. Hudson (6-0) beat North Royalton 53-0.
10, Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) beat Cincinnati Moeller 27-25.
DIVISION III
1, Chardon (6-0) beat Lyndhurst Brush 55-7.
2, Bellbrook (6-0) beat Oakwood 48-7.
3, Hamilton Badin (6-0) beat Cincinnati McNicholas 10-7.
4, Canfield (6-0) beat Youngstown Boardman 35-7.
5, Streetsboro (6-0) beat Norton 42-0.
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) beat London 30-13.
7, Thornville Sheridan (6-0) beat River View 48-7.
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-1) beat Bishop Hartley 16-14.
9, New Richmond (4-2) lost to Goshen 24-6.
10, London (5-1) lost to Plain City Jonathan Alder 30-13.
DIVISION IV
1, St. Clairsville (6-0) beat Harrison Central 35-20.
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-0) beat Cincinnati Finneytown 62-6.
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) beat Wilmington 56-21.
4, Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0) beat Taylor 49-0.
5, Bellevue (6-0) beat Clyde 16-7.
6, Bloom-Carroll (6-0) beat Logan Elm 45-14.
7, Canal Fulton Northwest (6-0) beat Loudonville 41-20.
8, Waverly (6-0) beat Oak Hill 63-16.
9, Cincinnati McNicholas (5-1) lost to Hamilton Badin 10-7.
10, Shelby (6-0) beat River Valley 45-21.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (5-0) vs. Hawken, canc.
2, Ironton (6-0) beat Cincinnatti Sycamore 33-11.
3, Canfield S. Range (6-0) beat Hubbard 44-14.
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0) beat Pandora-Gilboa 27-0.
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) beat Garaway 36-0.
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0) beat North College Hill 41-0.
7, Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) beat Ravenna Southeast 27-7.
8, Wheelersburg (5-1) beat Portsmouth West 28-0.
9, Tontogany Otsego (6-0) beat Fostoria 47-18.
10, Sugarcreek Garaway (5-1) lost to Ridgewood 36-0.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (6-0) beat Anna 40-0.
2, Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) beat Wheeling Central Catholic 33-0.
3, Mechanicsburg (6-0) beat West Liberty-Salem 33-0.
4, New Middletown Springfield (6-0) beat Jackson-Milton 44-8.
5, Archbold (6-0) beat Wauseon 36-35.
6, Wickliffe (6-0) beat Lutheran East 54-14.
7, Frankfort Adena (6-0) beat Chillicothe Zane Trace 46-0.
8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-0) beat Bucyrus 70-0.
9, Centerburg (6-0) beat Fredericktown 48-9.
10, Mogadore (4-1) beat Rootstown 28-7.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 49-0.
2, Ft. Loramie (5-1) lost to New Madison Tri-Village 60-43.
3, Glouster Trimble (6-0) beat Crown City South Gallia 66-0.
4, New Madison Tri-Village (6-0) beat Ft. Loramie 60-43.
5, Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) lost to Warren Howland 32-22.
6, Lima Central Catholic (5-1) beat Arlington 49-26.
7, Malvern (6-0) beat East Canton 27-8.
8, Lucas (4-2) lost to Galion 24-13.
9, Dalton (4-2) lost to Creston Norwayne 21-7.
10, Leetonia (5-1) lost to United 41-8.

