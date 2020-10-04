Deaths of brothers probed as possible murder-suicide

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Police say they are investigating the deaths of two brothers found last week in a home in a quiet Ohio neighborhood as a possible murder-suicide.

Beavercreek officers were called to the residence Tuesday and found the men dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They were identified as 50-year-old Carl Lichtenberg and 53-year-old John Lichtenberg, police said.

A relative reported finding the bodies and told emergency dispatchers that it appeared as though the two had fired at each other, police said.

Police said the case remains under investigation, but no involvement by anyone else is suspected.

