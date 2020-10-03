Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 31, Akr. North 6

Ashtabula St. John 41, Southington Chalker 12

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Tiffin Calvert 10

Bidwell River Valley 39, Bridgeport 22

Cin. College Prep. 30, Cin. Country Day 0

Cin. Shroder 14, Cin. Western Hills 12, 2OT

Cin. St. Xavier 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 37

Cols. Eastmoor 26, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 8, South 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 38, Day. Meadowdale 0

East 14, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 26, Hunting Valley University 21

Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. McNicholas 7

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17, Corning Miller 0

Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 7

Salineville Southern 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 19

Stryker 36, Sandusky St. Mary 22

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Oregon Clay 7

Warren Howland 32, Warren JFK 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mentor Lake Cath. vs. Parma Padua, ccd.

