Putnam Gets Community Clean-Up

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A coalition of community organizations met at the Bethel Community Center to do a beautification project.

Thirty volunteers showed up from the various organizations. Noon Rotarian Kelly Ashby tells us which organizations showed up to do what.

“We are having a great good neighbor day here in Putnam. Lots of fantastic partners. We have Bethel Community Center, Zanesville Noon Rotary, We have volunteers from morning rotary, we have Rotorack. We have partnered with the city of Zanesville and also the Zanesville Green Commission. So lots of great partners, the Muskingum Valley Garden Society, the list goes on and on and on.”

Ashby says that the groups have more events like this planned. The beautification of our communities is vital towards making their residents happy.

“We are doing gardening, we are doing mowing, we are doing landscaping, we’re picking up litter, we are putting numbers on houses. That’s a great safety precaution, in case there’s ever an emergency, it’s great to have those numbers on your homes, we are doing weed-eating, tree trimming, a little bit of donut eating, but everybody needs a little bit of break.”

If you would like to get involved with these projects contact any of these groups to get more information.