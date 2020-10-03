Parent Teacher Organization Holds Fall Festival

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Parent Teacher Organisation for John Glenn’s school district is holding a modified version of its annual Fall Festival this weekend.

The event is held at the White Pillars Christmas House near New Lexington. Members of the board are selling raffle tickets and other items to benefit school children.

“Perry Elementary is the school just down the road from here, it’s where my children go to school. Our PTO organization, our largest fundraiser every year is our Fall Festival, and unfortunately this year we couldn’t have our normal fall festival. So we’ve partnered with some other small businesses and came outside with the White Pillars Christmas house. They’ve allowed us to use their area so we’d have plenty of room for social distancing.”, PTO member Katie Linville tells WHIZ.

PTO funds are used to buy school supplies and provide field trips. The festival carries into tomorrow with even more fun activities.

“We invite everybody to come out. Today we have meet a state trooper here, tomorrow we’re gonna have the characters from Toy Story, Buzz, Woody and Jessie. We’re gonna have therapy dogs, and we can do everything safe and socially distanced. We do ask that you wear a mask, we have plenty of hand sanitizer, and we’re just hoping to have a good time and raise some money for the kids.”, Linville added.

More information on how to support the PTO can be found on their Facebook page.