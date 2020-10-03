Ohio voting begins Tuesday, with registration cutoff Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Monday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election, which includes a high-profile contest between Republican President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

Once registered, voters have the option to vote early in person, to request a mail-in absentee ballot or to wait and vote at their precinct on Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Oct. 31, but election and postal officials are urging people not to wait that long if they want their ballot to arrive on time.

As of Tuesday, more than 2 million absentee applications had been received at Ohio’s 88 county election board, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. That included about 24,000 from military and overseas voters, who already have begun to receive ballots.

Domestic absentee ballots requested by voters will begin being mailed on Tuesday.