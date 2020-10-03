Fink’s Friday Night Blitz- Week 6 Edition

If you blinked, you missed the high school football regular season. Week six has come to an end as teams will now get ready for postseason play or their extended regular season games.

Sheridan took down River View 48-7. The Generals are the 2020 outright MVL Big School Division champions.

Meadowbrook had no problem with West Muskingum, winning 60-0. In its first year in the MVL, the Colts are the 2020 outright champions in the Small School Division.

Tri-Valley and John Glenn went toe to toe. Last year the Muskies hit a last second field goal to beat the Scotties 24-21. This year it looked to be another instant classic as the score was 14-13 at halftime. However in the second half, the Dawgs got loose. Jordan Pantaleo scored three second half touchdowns as Tri-Valley rolls to a 41-13 win.

The first meeting of the back-to-back for Maysville and Philo went in favor of the Panthers, 43-42, in overtime. The difference in overtime was a Maysville 2-point conversion. Kaiden Hall, scored the 2-point conversion, had five touchdowns for Maysville.

The two teams will be back at it next week to open the playoffs.

Coshocton beat New Lexington, 42-34. Crooksville topped Morgan, 20-14.

Outside the MVL, Zanesville falls to Licking Valley 24-0. Bishop Rosecrans fell to Fairfield Christian, in overtime, 22-14.