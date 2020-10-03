Fall Harvest Comes To Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Siegrist Farms is bringing the bounties of its fall harvest to the Zanesville Farmers Market.

Cassandra Siegrist says that this year was a very good year for apples. She tells us all about her produce.

“Well we have many, many varieties of apples… On the apples we have Fuji, Red Delicious, Yellow Delicious, Melrose, Suzuki, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Empire, Jonathan, Cortland, Macintosh and we will have Pink Lady.”

Siegrist is also selling pumpkins and apple cider. Siegrist says that the recipe they use for their apple cider is healthy and delicious.

“It’s not pasteurized but it’s ultraviolet light. That passes for the health department. We do a mixture of apples, that gives you the best flavor on the cider.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market is only open through the rest of October.