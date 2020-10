Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday, Oct. 3 Top 25 Football

No. 1 Clemson vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 13 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Florida vs. South Carolina, noon.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Texas vs. TCU, noon.

No. 11 UCF vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Missouri, noon.

No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. NC State, noon.

No. 25 Memphis at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

No games scheduled.

NBA

No games scheduled.

NHL

No games scheduled.

MLS

N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United at New D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Inter Miami CF, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

No games scheduled.

GOLF

European Golf Tour: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship

Korn Ferry: Savannah Golf Championship

LPGA: Shoprite Classic