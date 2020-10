The Latest: Halep wins Anisimova rematch 6-0, 6-1 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year’s French Open.

Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes to reach the fourth round.

Anisimova made 32 unforced errors to Halep’s seven.

The top-seeded Halep extended her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title.

She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

Anisimova upset Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Paris in 2019.

But this one went Halep’s way from the start thanks in part to the 19-year-old Anisimova’s inability to put her shots where she wanted.

Halep next faces another 19-year-old — Iga Swiatek.

1:50 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win. He beat Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father at the Australian Open in 1997.

Christian Ruud now coaches his son and was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof.

Thiem sealed the win with an ace. The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.

1:10 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard.

The 19-year-old Swiatek has lost only 13 games so far at Roland Garros and not dropped a set. She opened her campaign with a first-round upset of 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek hit 30 winners and converted six of her 13 break points against the 168th-ranked and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek lost to 2018 champion Simona Halep in the fourth round last year in her Roland Garros debut. She also made the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open.

Swiatek is the daughter of a former Olympic rower. Tomasz Swiatek rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced. The two-time French Open quarterfinalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.

