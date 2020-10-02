Sue Bird sets WNBA assist record in finals game

Associated Press16

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sue Bird set a WNBA Finals assist record in Game 1 of the series between Seattle and Las Vegas on Friday night.

Bird had her record-breaking 12th assist in the third quarter on a pass to Breanna Stewart with 7:19 left in the period. She passed the mark set by Nikki Teasley of Los Angeles in 2002 and equaled by Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi in 2014.

The Storm’s veteran guard, who turns 40 in two weeks, had 10 assists in the first half — also a WNBA record.

Earlier in the day. the league announced that Bird, who is the league’s career assist leader, had the top-selling jersey this year. It was the first time in her illustrious career that she topped that list.

Associated Press

