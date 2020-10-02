New Lex volleyball wins in 5 sets vs. Morgan; Tri-Valley girls stay in the hunt for an MVL title with win over Sheridan

Local Sports
Ian Kress39

There’s just two weeks remaining in the volleyball regular season. Both New Lexington and Morgan were looking to build momentum before the state tournament.

This was a back and forth match. New Lex won the first set 25-20. Morgan won set number two 25-23. New Lex stormed back to take set three 25-16. Morgan has an answer, winning the fourth set 25-18. In the fifth set, Morgan trailed by as many as eight, New Lex hangs on to win 15-12 and wins the match 3-2.

In girls soccer, Tri-Valley was at Sheridan trying to keep pace with River View. This one was all Scotties, winning 7-0.

Tri-Valley now trails River View by three points in the MVL standings with two league matches left in the season.

