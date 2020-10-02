PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington 42, Central Bucks South 28
Academy of the New Church 30, Lower Moreland 0
Aliquippa 50, Beaver Area 7
Armstrong 27, Mars 7
Beaver Falls 44, New Brighton 15
Bedford 49, Forest Hills 6
Belle Vernon 49, Laurel Highlands 0
Bellwood-Antis 35, Williamsburg 6
Berks Catholic 49, Daniel Boone 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, North Star 0
Bethlehem Freedom 44, Northampton 20
Boiling Springs 42, Camp Hill Trinity 0
Brentwood 40, Carlynton 21
Canon-McMillan 45, Hempfield Area 14
Carlisle 21, Chambersburg 9
Carmichaels 26, West Greene 7
Central Bucks East 28, Pennsbury 21
Central Clarion 15, Dubois 7
Central Columbia 17, Mifflinburg 0
Central Dauphin 35, State College 13
Central Martinsburg 53, Huntingdon 17
Central Mountain 49, Milton 6
Central York 56, South Western 3
Chartiers Valley 41, Blackhawk 14
Chartiers-Houston 28, Charleroi 13
Chestnut Ridge 45, Greater Johnstown 0
Clearfield 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 6
Conemaugh Township 44, Shade 0
Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 6
Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 20
Council Rock North 40, Bensalem 6
Council Rock South 14, Hatboro-Horsham 6
Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 0
Cumberland Valley 7, Central Dauphin East 6
Delaware Valley 0, Valley View 0
Delone 38, Biglerville 7
Dunmore 17, Wallenpaupack 6
ELCO 53, Pequea Valley 14
East Allegheny 35, Deer Lakes 0
East Pennsboro 38, Fleetwood 23
East Stroudsburg South 69, Pocono Mountain West 0
Eisenhower 49, Union City 0
Elizabeth Forward 35, South Park 0
Elwood City Riverside 34, Mohawk 20
Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Butler 6
Exeter 51, Muhlenberg 0
Farrell 51, Sharpsville 7
Fort Cherry 38, Northgate 8
Fort Leboeuf 55, Fairview 0
Franklin Regional 42, Connellsville 21
Frazier 40, Waynesburg Central 14
Freedom Area 14, Laurel 7
Garden Spot 28, Donegal 7
Gettysburg 28, Eastern York 7
Governor Mifflin 55, Mifflin County 14
Hamburg 61, Kutztown 13
Hampton 42, Greensburg Salem 9
Hanover 17, Fairfield 13
Harbor Creek 48, Corry 25
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40, Lower Dauphin 0
Hazleton Area 21, Pittston Area 0
Hempfield 45, Lancaster McCaskey 7
Hershey 28, Cedar Cliff 21
Hickory 28, Grove City 7
Hollidaysburg 26, Altoona 12
Hopewell 42, Ambridge 7
Indiana 29, Knoch 6
Jeannette 60, Leechburg 14
Jersey Shore 33, Selinsgrove 0
Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0
Keystone 26, Curwensville 16
Keystone Oaks 20, Avonworth 13
La Salle 27, Delaware Valley 23
Lackawanna Trail 55, Scranton Holy Cross 7
Lake-Lehman 42, Dallas 0
Lakeland 47, Mid Valley 0
Lakeview 22, Saegertown 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 48, Lancaster Catholic 0
Lebanon 31, Ephrata 20
Lehighton 60, Schuylkill Haven 42
Line Mountain 46, Upper Dauphin 22
Linsly, W.Va. 27, McGuffey 20
Manheim Township 49, Cedar Crest 14
Mapletown 30, Monessen 6
McKeesport 54, Ringgold 0
Meadville 60, Franklin 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Shippensburg 20
Minersville 57, Panther Valley 22
Montour 47, New Castle 22
Montoursville 42, Danville 28
Mount Carmel 54, Hughesville 7
Mount Pleasant 43, Yough 32
Mount Union 36, Moshannon Valley 0
Muncy 34, Montgomery 17
Nanticoke Area 12, Hanover Area 7
Nazareth Area 21, Bethlehem Catholic 0
Neshaminy 35, North Penn 19
Neshannock 45, Ellwood City 0
New Oxford 28, Kennard-Dale 12
Newport 20, Susquenita 6
North Allegheny 14, Mount Lebanon 11
North Hills 42, Kiski Area 20
North Pocono 27, Scranton 0
North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 0
Northern Cambria 49, West Shamokin 48
Northern York 32, West Perry 25
Northwestern 25, Cambridge Springs 8
Northwestern Lehigh 42, Wilson 14
Norwin 28, Baldwin 12
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Palmerton 7
Octorara 27, Columbia 20
Oil City 61, Warren 0
Old Forge 43, Riverside 12
Owen J Roberts 24, Methacton 15
Palisades 28, Salisbury 25
Penn Cambria 29, Central Cambria 28
Penn-Trafford 38, Woodland Hills 6
Pennington, N.J. 21, Bristol 0
Pennridge 35, Central Bucks West 14
Penns Valley 28, Bellefonte 14
Pine Grove 20, Blue Mountain 12
Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Burrell 8
Plum 20, Highlands 7
Pottsville 21, Tamaqua 12
Red Land 29, Palmyra 21
Richland 44, Cambria Heights 7
Rochester 47, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21
Scranton Prep 42, Honesdale 7
Shamokin 41, Shikellamy 20
Sharon 31, Slippery Rock 20
Shenango 48, Burgettstown 7
Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6
Solanco 24, Cocalico 22
Somerset 8, Bishop McCort 7
Souderton 28, Quakertown 23
South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 16
South Fayette 28, Moon 13
South Williamsport 21, Northwest Area 14
Southern Huntingdon 49, West Branch 8
Southern Lehigh 21, Northern Lehigh 14
Southmoreland 28, Derry 20
Spring-Ford 49, Boyertown 13
St. Marys 34, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 7
Steelton-Highspire 43, Middletown 21
Sto-Rox 23, South Side 15
Stroudsburg 48, East Stroudsburg North 10
Tri-Valley 57, Shenandoah Valley 0
Trinity 32, West Mifflin 5
Twin Valley 38, Fleetwood 23
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 12
Union Area 20, Cornell 18, OT
University, W.Va. 46, Albert Gallatin 14
Upper Dublin 31, Harry S. Truman 27
Upper Moreland 21, New Hope-Solebury 7
Warwick 45, Manheim Central 14
Washington 41, Bethlehem Center 6
Waynesboro 14, Greencastle Antrim 7
West Lawn Wilson 35, Penn Manor 8
Williams Valley 28, Mahanoy Area 20
Williamsport 26, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Wilmington 48, Greenville 6
Windber 61, Meyersdale 7
Wyalusing 18, Sayre Area 15
Wyoming Area 35, Tunkhannock 6
York 49, Dallastown Area 20
York Catholic 34, Bermudian Springs 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bradford vs. Dubois, ccd.
Central Clarion vs. Kane Area, ccd.
Coudersport vs. Curwensville, ccd.
Easton vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.
Freeport vs. Valley, ppd.
Greater Latrobe vs. Gateway, ppd.
Harbor Creek vs. Butler, ccd.
Mahanoy Area vs. Catasauqua, ccd.
Midd-West vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ccd.
Northern Lehigh vs. North Schuylkill, ccd.
Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Tamaqua, ccd.
Perkiomen Valley vs. Norristown, ccd.
Portage Area vs. Ferndale, ccd.
Pottstown vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.
Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Punxsutawney, ccd.
Schuylkill Haven vs. Palmerton, ccd.
Shenandoah Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity, ccd.
Uniontown vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/