PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 30, Lower Moreland 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 63, North Star 0

Boiling Springs 42, Camp Hill Trinity 0

Carmichaels 26, West Greene 7

Central Columbia 17, Mifflinburg 0

Central Mountain 49, Milton 6

Central York 56, South Western 3

Clearfield 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 6

Conemaugh Township 44, Shade 0

Council Rock North 40, Bensalem 6

Delaware Valley 0, Valley View 0

Elizabeth Forward 35, South Park 0

Farrell 51, Sharpsville 7

Fort Leboeuf 55, Fairview 0

Garden Spot 28, Donegal 7

Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0

Lackawanna Trail 55, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Lake-Lehman 42, Dallas 0

Pennington, N.J. 21, Bristol 0

Southern Lehigh 21, Northern Lehigh 14

Upper Moreland 21, New Hope-Solebury 7

Wilmington 48, Greenville 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Dubois, ccd.

Central Clarion vs. Kane Area, ccd.

Coudersport vs. Curwensville, ccd.

Easton vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.

Freeport vs. Valley, ppd.

Greater Latrobe vs. Gateway, ppd.

Harbor Creek vs. Butler, ccd.

Mahanoy Area vs. Catasauqua, ccd.

Midd-West vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ccd.

Northern Lehigh vs. North Schuylkill, ccd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Tamaqua, ccd.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Norristown, ccd.

Portage Area vs. Ferndale, ccd.

Pottstown vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Punxsutawney, ccd.

Schuylkill Haven vs. Palmerton, ccd.

Shenandoah Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity, ccd.

Uniontown vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

