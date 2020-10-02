Friday’s Scores

Associated Press15

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 30, Lower Moreland 0

Delaware Valley 0, Valley View 0

Fort Leboeuf 55, Fairview 0

Pennington, N.J. 21, Bristol 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Dubois, ccd.

Central Clarion vs. Kane Area, ccd.

Coudersport vs. Curwensville, ccd.

Easton vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.

Freeport vs. Valley, ppd.

Greater Latrobe vs. Gateway, ppd.

Harbor Creek vs. Butler, ccd.

Mahanoy Area vs. Catasauqua, ccd.

Midd-West vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ccd.

Northern Lehigh vs. North Schuylkill, ccd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Tamaqua, ccd.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Norristown, ccd.

Portage Area vs. Ferndale, ccd.

Pottstown vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Punxsutawney, ccd.

Schuylkill Haven vs. Palmerton, ccd.

Shenandoah Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity, ccd.

Uniontown vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

