Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

PREP FOOTBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford vs. Dubois, ccd.

Central Clarion vs. Kane Area, ccd.

Coudersport vs. Curwensville, ccd.

Easton vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.

Freeport vs. Valley, ppd.

Greater Latrobe vs. Gateway, ppd.

Harbor Creek vs. Butler, ccd.

Mahanoy Area vs. Catasauqua, ccd.

Midd-West vs. North Penn-Mansfield, ccd.

Northern Lehigh vs. North Schuylkill, ccd.

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Tamaqua, ccd.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Norristown, ccd.

Portage Area vs. Ferndale, ccd.

Pottstown vs. Upper Perkiomen, ccd.

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Punxsutawney, ccd.

Schuylkill Haven vs. Palmerton, ccd.

Shenandoah Valley vs. Pottsville Nativity, ccd.

Uniontown vs. Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Heat rule Adebayo, Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Associated Press

Pitchers already experiencing both extremes this postseason

Associated Press

Flores and Dolphins will try to slow down Wilson and Seattle

Associated Press