Command Center reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting 17 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 514 is a 28-year-old man. Case 515 is a 47-year-old woman. Case 517 is a 52-year-old woman. Case 518 is a 21-year-old man. Case 519 is a 4-year-old boy. Case 521 is a 40-yearold man. Case 523 is a 51-year-old woman. Case 526 is a 78-year-old woman. Case 530 is a 37-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 516 is a 72-year-old man. Case 520 is a 55-year-old man. Case 528 is a 68-year-old woman. Case 529 is a 78-year-old woman. These cases are connected to the American Legion, Eagles and VFW.

Case 522 is a 17-year-old girl. Case 527 is a 42-year-old woman. These cases are connected to previous cases. These cases are recovering at home.

Case 524 is an 18-year-old woman. This case is not connected to previous cases and is hospitalized.

Case 525 is a 62-year-old man. This case is connected to the Eagles and is hospitalized.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 517 Confirmed Cases • 13 Probable Cases • 530 Total Cases • 99 Active Cases • 13 Current Hospitalization/59 Total Hospitalizations