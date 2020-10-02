Chicago takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Montreal

Chicago Fire (4-7-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (5-8-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Montreal after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Impact are 3-8-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 2-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The Fire are 2-4-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 18 goals led by Robert Beric with five.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has two goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Beric has five goals and one assist for Chicago. Fabian Herbers has four goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-7-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Chicago: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Przemyslaw Frankowski (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.