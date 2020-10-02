Browns’ OBJ “good to go” to face Cowboys, Hunt questionable

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back issue earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham was limited on Thursday, when he appeared on the injury report for the first time. But he moved well Friday during the early portion of practice open to media members.

Afterward, coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham is “good to go.”

Beckham had four catches — all of them for first downs — in last week’s win over Washington as the Browns (2-1) moved over .500 for the first time since 2014. He has 11 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown through three games.

Running back Kareem Hunt was also on the field after missing two days of practice with a groin injury. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

Starting left guard Joel Bitonio is also questionable with a back issue he started feeling last week against Washington.

Stefanski said Hunt and Bitonio are both “pushing through” their injuries and it may come down to a game-time decision if they’ll play.

Hunt and Nick Chubb give the Browns a potent 1-2 backfield punch. The pair combined for 496 yards rushing and five TDs.

Cornerback Greedy Williams will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury he sustained during training camp. Back then, the Browns didn’t think the injury was significant but Williams, who was going to start alongside Denzel Ward, isn’t ready to play.

Stefanski didn’t want to speculate whether Williams needs surgery.

Ward (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon are also questionable.

