FRIDAY 10/2:

TODAY: Spotty Shower. Mix of Sun/Clouds. Cooler. High 58°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Frost. Chilly. Low 37°

SATURDAY: Spotty Shower. Mix of Sun/Clouds. Cool. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

A very cool end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower will be possible, especially during the late morning into the afternoon.

It will be a cool/chilly evening for Friday Night Football across the region. Game time temperatures will be around 50, under partly cloudy skies. We will see skies remain partly cloudy through the end of most of the games, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s by the end of the 4th quarter!

Partly cloudy skies will be with us during the overnight, along with patchy frost and fog. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s!

Spotty shower chances will return as we begin the weekend, along with skies featuring a mix of sun/clouds. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s once again.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday, as an area of low pressure tracks into the region from the southwest. Best chance for rain will occur Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The threat will linger into the first half of Monday, but drier conditions will return Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into the new week. Highs will top off in the lower 60s Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will continue to moderate as we head into the middle of next week, with highs around 70 by Wednesday. We will see a few showers on Wednesday as well.

We will see drier conditions return on Thursday, with slightly cooler conditions, as highs drop into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon.

Have a Great Friday!

