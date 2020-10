Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:08 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:08 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.

No games scheduled.

Denver vs. N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

No matches scheduled.

No games scheduled.