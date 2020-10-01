Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 30, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12
Akr. Hoban 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14
Cin. Dohn High School 22, Cin. Riverview East 0
Cols. Beechcroft 30, Cols. Northland 8
Cols. Briggs 36, West 0
Day. Dunbar 47, Day. Thurgood Marshall 12
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55, Elyria Cath. 21
Pickerington Cent. 38, Reynoldsburg 13
Rossford 35, Elmore Woodmore 14
Tol. Bowsher 20, Tol. Scott 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: