Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 30, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12

Akr. Hoban 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14

Cin. Dohn High School 22, Cin. Riverview East 0

Cols. Beechcroft 30, Cols. Northland 8

Cols. Briggs 36, West 0

Day. Dunbar 47, Day. Thurgood Marshall 12

Kettering Alter 49, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55, Elyria Cath. 21

Pickerington Cent. 38, Reynoldsburg 13

Rossford 35, Elmore Woodmore 14

Tol. Bowsher 20, Tol. Scott 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/