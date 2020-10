PREP FOOTBALL=

Bloomsburg 40, Warrior Run 0

Central Valley 50, Quaker Valley 0

Emmaus 58, Allentown Allen 0

Redbank Valley 10, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Southern Columbia 50, Loyalsock 20

Westinghouse 8, Allderdice 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Latin Charter vs. Mastery Charter North, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/