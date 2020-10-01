The Fieldhouse getting ready to start its 30th year of indoor soccer leagues

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Fieldhouse in Zanesville is gearing up for its 30th year of the Southeastern Ohio Indoor Soccer Leagues, sponsored by Park National Bank.

The Fieldhouse will also be offering basketball,”Bas-kids-Ball”, Fanatic’s flag football and girls softball.

All leagues begin Oct. 24.

Six months ago the Fieldhouse didn’t think this would be possible. However, with proper safety measures in place, the athletes of SEO can enjoy the competition the Fieldhouse has to offer.

CEO of the Fieldhouse, Alainna Durfee says herself and the staff will be doing nightly cleaning on all the equipment and playing fields.

Durfee also said the Fieldhouse will have plenty of social distancing guidelines, “Behind me is our new spectator area. Normally we would ask that everyone clear the track on our busy Saturday and Sundays but we understand that athletes need people there watching them. So we are allowing parents to come in and stand at each of these cones. All the cones are six feet apart we are following all the CDC recommendations and guidelines cause we want to stay open. So we will have them line up with their parents on the cones. They enter our building with their masks, they leave our building with their masks. Spectators will wear they’re masks the entire time. We have such a large facility and that’s why were able to do this safely and smartly and responsibly. We have our spectator deck as well. There will be cones upstairs, and on the track, that is where parents will be standing during games. They can still cheer them on. They can still fire them up because athletes need that cheering section.”

For more information you can call (740) 454-2224 or go to zanesvillefieldhouse.com