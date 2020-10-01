OHSAA releases football playoff brackets

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With a shortened 2020 season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association allowed for all its teams to make the postseason.

Teams were given the choice to opt in or opt out of the postseason. West Muskingum was the only team in the area to opt out.

As for the teams that opted in, they found out where their quest for a state title will begin.

In Divison III, Region 11, Sheridan was the only team in our area to receive a bye. The Generals are the 3rd and will host the winner of Columbus South/ Bellefontaine in Week 2.

Tri-Valley and Zanesville did not receive byes. The Scotties just missed a bye, given to the top nine teams, are the 10th seed. Cam West and company will host 23rd seed Centennial. Zanesville is the 13th seed and will host 20th seed Buckeye Valley.

Those two games will happen on Friday Oct. 9.

In Division IV, Region 15, Licking Valley, 2nd seed, and Meadowbrook, 4th seed, received first round byes.

Philo was given the 13th seed and will host, MVL rival, 20th seed Maysville. The winner between Philo and Maysville will take on Meadowbrook in the second round.

John Glenn is the 9th seed and will take on 24th seed Circleville. River View will be at home as the 16th seed, taking on 17th seed Sparta Hiland.

In Division V, Region 19, Ridgewood has a first round bye as the 2nd seed. New Lexington is the 16th seed and will host 17th seed Williamsport Westfall. Morgan will be on the road, as the 23rd seed, at 10th seed Amanda Clearcreek.

In Division VI, Region 23, Crooksville received the 19th seed and will hit the road to take on 14th seed Ironton Rock Hill.

In Division VII, Region 27, Bishop Rosecrans is the 24th seed and will be on the road at 9th seed Berne Union.

Division IV, V, VI, VII games will take place on Saturday Oct. 10.