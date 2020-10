SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It was a back and forth game in the battle of the Panthers. Maysville took a 3-2 lead in the 50th minute and didn’t look back, beating New Lex 5-2 at home.

The top performer for Maysville was senior Lynnea Crock who scored a hat trick. Her first goal came in the 30th minute then 20 minutes latter she scored her second goal. Goal three came in the 58th minute, which gave Maysville the 5-2 lead.