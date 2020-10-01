Lions host Saints in matchup of teams off to 1-2 starts

NEW ORLEANS (1-2) at DETROIT (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 1-2; Lions 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Saints lead 13-12-1

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Lions 52-38 on Oct. 15, 2017, at New Orleans

LAST WEEK — Saints lost to Packers 37-30; Lions beat Cardinals 26-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 11; Lions No. 20

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (12).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (6), PASS (20).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (22), PASS (16).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (30), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Lions have won three of the last four against the Saints … New Orleans QB Drew Brees is No. 1 on the NFL’s all-time list with 281.2 yards passing per game and Detroit QB Matthew Stafford is second with 275.2 yards passing a game. … The Saints have lost consecutive games for the first time in three years and aim to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since starting 0-3 in 2016. … Brees threw three TDs for an NFL-high 94th time in the loss to Green Bay. … WR Michael Thomas returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week 1 win over Tampa Bay. … RB Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in combined rushing and receiving with six TDs. If Kamara scores at least twice from scrimmage Sunday, he will join Hall of Famer Jim Brown and former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson as the players in league history with two-plus TDs rushing and or receiving in his team’s first four games. … Dating to last season, Kamara has scored at least twice in five straight games for the NFL’s longest such streak since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson had two-plus TDs in eight straight games 14 years ago. … DE Marcus Davenport is expected to make his season debut in Week 4 after missing the first three games with elbow injury. … DE Cameron Jordan is seeking first sack after leading team with 15 1/2 sacks last season. … The Saints have lost an NFL-high 331 yards in penalties. … S Malcolm Jenkins had a team-high nine tackles in Week 3 to help the Saints hold an opponent without a 100-yard rusher for the 45th straight game. … The Lions ended an 11-game, 11-month losing streak with win at Arizona. … Stafford led the Lions to a 35th win after trailing or tied in the fourth quarter. … RB Adrian Peterson leads the Lions with 209 yards rushing, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and faces one of his former teams. New Orleans traded Peterson to Arizona in 2017 for a sixth-round draft pick. … WR Kenny Golladay had six receptions for 57 yards and a TD last week after missing the first two games with hamstring injury. … T.J. Hockenson is the first Lions tight end to have 50-plus yards receiving in the first three games of a season. … Jamie Collins had an INT against Arizona and is the only NFL LB with 25-plus sacks and 11-plus INTs since 2013. …. K Matt Prater made 39-yard winning field goal against the Cardinals. … Jack Fox averages 51.1 yards in net punting, the highest through three games in league history. … Jamal Agnew is averaging an NFL-high 17.5 yards on punt returns. … Fantasy tip: Stafford in his second week with Golladay in the lineup has a lot of options in the passing game against a defense that has given up eight TDs passing in three games.

