“Good Neighbor Day” is coming to Bethel Community Center

ZANESVILLE – The Zanesville Noon Rotary Club and the Zanesville Tree Commission are partnering with the community center for the event. Bethel Community Center Executive Director Amanda Hatfield shares what Good Neighbor Day includes.

“We’re going to clean up some trash. If anyone has scrap metal trash they can set out on the curb and we’ll collect that. We’re going to plant around 31 trees in the neighborhood. We’re going to paint some porches, do some staining, just things like that; anything that needs done,” Hatfield said.

Nearly 25 local residents will be volunteering at the event. Good Neighbor Day is a big deal to everyone involved.

“I think that this is a huge deal. Like I said, not only am I going to get to meet and see some of the needs of the community, we’re just going to build those relationships and see what is needed in our area,” Hatfield said.

The program starts at 9:00 AM Saturday at the Bethel Community Center and lasts until noon. Boxed lunches will be served after.