Fulham knocked out of League Cup by Brentford

Associated Press5

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s early season hit another low with a 3-0 loss to second-tier side Brentford in the League Cup on Thursday.

Scott Parker’s side has also lost all three Premier League games since gaining promotion by beating west London rival Brentford in the playoff final in August.

Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma scored twice after Finnish forward Marcus Forss’ opener as Brentford reached the League Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

In later games on Thursday, Liverpool hosts Arsenal and Aston Villa takes on Stoke.

Associated Press

