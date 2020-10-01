Burrow, Bengals seek first win against visiting Jaguars

JAGUARS (1-2) at BENGALS (0-2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bengals by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jaguars 2-1, Bengals 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 13-9

LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Bengals 27-17 on Oct. 20, 2019, at Cincinnati

LAST WEEK’S RESULT: Jaguars lost 31-13 to Dolphins; Bengals tied Eagles 23-23.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 25, Bengals No. 28

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (19), PASS (17).

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (14).

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (10).

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Bengals have won four of the last six meetings. … Jacksonville is 2-0 against Cincinnati during coach Doug Marrone’s four seasons. The Jaguars are 6-1 against the AFC North since Marrone took over in 2017. … This is a homecoming game for former Bengals OC Jay Gruden (2011-13) and former Bengals TE Tyler Eifert (2013-19) . … Jags rookie DE K’Lavon Chaisson and Bengals QB Joe Burrow won the 2019 national champion together at LSU. They were two of the Tigers’ school-record five first-round draft picks in 2020. … WR DJ Chark (chest/back) is expected back after missing one game. … RB James Robinson ranks fourth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (339) and second among NFL rookies. He joins former Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt as the only players in the last 10 seasons to gain at least 300 yards from scrimmage and score at least three rushing touchdowns in their first three career games. … Over the last two seasons, only three quarterbacks have thrown at least 12 TD passes and two or fewer interceptions on the road: Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. … LB Myles Jack is tied for the NFL lead with 33 tackles. Jack is one of two players, along with Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks, with double-digit tackles in all three games this season. … Bengals DE Carl Lawson had two sacks against the Eagles last week. … Burrow has passed for more than 300 yards and has two touchdowns in each of the last two games. … WR Tyler Boyd led the Bengals with 10 catches for 125 yards last week, his third game with 10 or more catches since 2019. … Cincinnati rookie WR Tee Higgins had his first two career TD catches last week for Cincinnati. … Bengals K Randy Bullock has made all eight FG and six PAT attempts since missing a 31-yard FG in the final seconds in the season opening 16-13 loss to the LA Chargers. … Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder) participated in limited practice Wednesday and may be close to returning. G Michael Jordan (knee) was limited Wednesday. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstring) did not practice. … Fantasy tip: WR Tee Higgins has assumed a larger role in the Bengals’ passing game while John Ross was a healthy scratch last week.

