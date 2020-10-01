Barcelona signs US defender Sergiño Dest

Sports
Associated Press17

Barcelona says it has signed American right back Sergiño Dest to a five-year contract on Thursday.

Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros ($24.7 million) plus an additional 5 million euros in add-ons to acquire the speedy defender who passed his medical after arriving in Spain on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the U.S. instead of the Netherlands.

He will replace of Nelson Semedo after his move to Wolverhampton in England, and give coach Ronald Koeman another option in addition to Sergi Roberto to play on the right side of the defense.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hendrick and Childress to establish common Chevrolet engine

Associated Press

Barcelona signs US defender Sergiño Dest

Associated Press

MLB’s first retail store opens Friday in New York City

Associated Press