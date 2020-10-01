Updated on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT:

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 63°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 59°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 59°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 42°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 64°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 64°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 48°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure with a minimum central pressure of 995 mb, was positioned north of Sault Ste. Marie, ON. Extending southwards from this area of low pressure is a cold front which reaches all the way back to Oklahoma City, OK. The triple point associated with this area of low pressure is located around central Michigan. Meanwhile, the warm front associated with this system is still moving through Northeastern Ohio, and is visible on a temperature map and radar imagery. A band of rain showers is presently associated with frontal boundary, with light to moderate present around much of Northeast Ohio this afternoon. Meanwhile, the delayed passage of the warm front in our region is the likely reason why our afternoon high temperatures today were only in the mid-60s.

As we head into the evening hours, the cold front will continue to move towards our region, and will likely pass through sometime this evening. In doing so, I am expecting that widely scattered rain showers will develop along the frontal boundary and move through our region. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely remain in place until the mid to late evening hours – once the cold front passes – a gradual decrease in cloud cover is looking likely overnight tonight, and it is possible that we may end up mostly clear as we head towards sunrise. At the same time, the winds will quickly decrease behind the cold front. With these two conditions being a possibility, I am expecting that temperatures in our region will likely drop down to around 41° – 45°, however if the clouds do thicken up and stick around overnight, especially towards sunrise, then overnight lows may end up a degree or so warmer. Nonetheless, a stray rain shower will remain possible during the overnight hours just given the presence of the upper level trough across the Great Lakes Region, though the best chances of this precipitation will likely be north of I-70.

As we head into the day Thursday, the possible mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon as low level instability redevelops in our region, courtesy of the upper level trough. At the same time, a new area of low pressure – likely developing off of the triple point once it reaches Ontario, will begin to move a trough of low pressure towards our region. This trough of low pressure is looking like it will bring enough of temperature change behind it that it will likely be a cold front when it arrives into the central Great Lakes. This cold front will then slowly work it’s way southwards, reaching the Lake Erie shoreline in Ohio sometime during the late afternoon/early evening hours. This will allow for widely scattered rain showers to redevelop in our region during the afternoon hours. Most of these rain showers look as though they will generally be light to moderate, but I would not be surprised if a heavy rain shower got into the mix.

The cold front appears to want to pass through sometime on Friday Morning, so a stray rain shower will remain possible in our region for the day Friday. In addition, once the front passes, the winds will switch to northwesterly, and this will likely start some lake enhanced rain showers to our north. Given the wind direction, this cloud cover may very well reach into our region, even into the overnight hours.

Our next system will try to arrive as we head into the end of the weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com