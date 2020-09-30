The Barn Reacts to 10 PM Alcohol Sale Ban Review

ZANESVILLE, OH – Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the state’s ban on alcohol sales after 10 PM is under review.

This comes as many bars and restaurants are facing hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, The Barn Owner Jim Watson shares his thoughts.

“I think us as well as a lot of other locally owned bars and restaurants have been drastically affected by the 10 PM rule. You know with us we’re taking away four hours of our day, a little over four hours actually of our day. You know I think those rules and regulations were put in place to help curb the spread of the corona virus. I didn’t see a lot of data supporting that bars and restaurants were creating the spread if we were following their guidelines.”

Watson is hopeful that with the decrease in overall corona virus cases statewide and the continuation of social distancing and mask guidelines that the ban will be overturned.

“Start looking at how they can help support some of these small businesses and how they can help support some of us to move forward rather than holding back progress as we move through this. And just trust us to do the right things and to socially distance and follow the guidelines that are in place. There should be no difference between being safe at 10 AM as compared to being safe at midnight. If you’re following the same guidelines how could it be any different.”

Watson is thankful for local officials being cooperative to work with during these times and for the community who has continually showed their support.