Tanaka scheduled to start for New York against Cleveland

New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (35-25, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA in regular season) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

ALWC: New York leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians will host the Yankees in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Indians are 18-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team batting average of .229 this postseason, Josh Naylor has lead them with an average of 1.000, including three extra base hits.

The Yankees have gone 11-18 away from home. New York has a team slugging percentage of .707 this postseason, Gleyber Torres leads them with a mark of 1.750 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .225 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runsYankees: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.