Real Madrid beats Valladolid 1-0; Suárez and Atlético held

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Valladolid 1-0 on Wednesday for its second win in a row in the Spanish league, while Atlético Madrid was held to a scoreless draw against promoted Huesca in a disappointing first start for Luis Suárez.

Vinícius Júnior netted the winner midway through the second half after Madrid’s forwards struggled again in attack. The young Brazilian broke the deadlock from close range after a defensive mistake by Valladolid defenders inside the area.

He had been on the field for less than 10 minutes after replacing striker Luka Jovic, who missed another chance to impress as a starter. Jovic had two of the best scoring opportunities of the game but couldn’t capitalize on them, first with a close-range shot in the first half and then with a header after halftime.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane started the match with two strikers, but Karim Benzema also was far from his best up front.

Vinícius Júnior became the first forward to score for Madrid this season after it opened its title-defense campaign with a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad and a 3-2 win against Real Betis thanks to a late penalty kick converted by defender Sergio Ramos.

The victory left Madrid at the top of the standings with seven points, along with Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal. Madrid and Getafe have a game in hand.

Valladolid, winless after four matches, had a few good chances on counterattacks and forced Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a couple of good saves.

Barcelona visits unbeaten Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Barcelona and Atlético had their first two matches postponed because of the participation in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in August. Madrid had one game postponed after reaching the round of 16.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Suárez followed up his promising debut for Atlético with a lackluster performance in his first start on Wednesday.

Three days after scoring two goals and setting up another in about 20 minutes off the bench in Atlético’s 6-1 win over Granada, Suárez struggled in the team’s 0-0 draw at Huesca.

The former Barcelona player started alongside young Portugal forward João Félix, but the duo failed to spark the attack for Diego Simeone’s team.

The Uruguay striker had the game’s best chance after a perfect through-ball by Félix in the 59th minute, but he failed to get past goalkeeper Andrés Fernández inside the area and eventually had his shot blocked.

Suárez was substituted by Diego Costa less than three minutes after the miss, but the Brazilian-born striker also couldn’t do much up front. Atlético pressured near the end but failed to capitalize on a couple of good opportunities from inside the area.

Huesca, back in the topflight after a year in the second division, was looking for its first win of the season after two draws and a loss. Huesca next visits Elche, another promoted club which on Wednesday defeated Eibar 1-0.

VILLARREAL WINS

Villarreal rebounded from a 4-0 loss at Barcelona with a 3-1 home win against Alavés.

Paco Alcácer opened the scoring in the 13th minute and sealed the victory in the 67th. Gerard Moreno converted a 45th-minute penalty kick after Alavés had equalized through Édgar Méndez in the 36th.

Alavés remains winless after four rounds. Villarreal had a draw and a win before the loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium.

