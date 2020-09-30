Kyle Reilly’s second half hat trick keeps West M unbeaten

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- West Muskingum, the leaders of the Muskingum Valley League, was looking for win number 11 on Tuesday against Coshocton.

This was a scoreless game at halftime. Then Kyle Reilly happened.

The senior captain scored all three Tornado goals in a 3-0 win. West Muskingum improves to 11-0-1 on the season.

Reilly’s first goal of the game came with 25 minutes remaining. Then, not even 30 seconds later, Reilly added his second goal thanks to an assist by Chase Chapman. Goal three came with under two minutes to play as Reilly forced a turnover and had a breakaway to the goal. Resulting in a shot the keeper could not stop.

West Muskingum will be back in action Saturday, at Lakewood.