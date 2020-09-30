Hakimi inspires Inter to 5-2 win, Atalanta beats Lazio 4-1

MILAN (AP) — New signing Achraf Hakimi scored one goal and helped set up two more as Inter Milan beat Benevento 5-2 in Serie A on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku netted twice and Roberto Gagliardini also scored in the first half as Inter was 4-1 up by halftime.

Substitute Lautaro Martínez capped the scoring for Inter in the second period.

The match was one of three Serie A games that were postponed from the opening round — because they involved teams which played deep into last season.

Atalanta, which reached the Champions League quarterfinals, routed Lazio 4-1 in a match between two of last season’s surprises.

In Benevento, Inter took less than 30 seconds to open the scoring as Hakimi burst down the right and rolled the ball across for Lukaku to tap into the back of the net.

Hakimi, who joined from Real Madrid in the offseason, was involved again for Inter’s second in the 25th as his cross was knocked down by Ashley Young for Gagliardini to volley home.

Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò gifted Inter another just three minutes later with a woeful kick straight at Gagliardini, who set up Lukaku for an easy finish.

Inter returned the favor shortly after as goalkeeper Samir Handanović kicked the ball to Gianluca Caprari, who fired into the bottom left corner.

Hakimi got on the scoresheet three minutes from halftime as Lukaku could only scuff at Young’s cross and Hakimi pounced to net his first Serie A goal.

Martínez was brought on in the 65th and he scored just six minutes later with a powerful effort into the far bottom corner.

Caprari scored another consolation for Benevento shortly after.

GLORIOUS GOMEZ

Alejandro “Papu” Gomez again starred for Atalanta with two goals.

Gomez had scored one and set up another two in Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Torino.

The Argentina midfielder did even better on Wednesday with goals in either half. The second was an angled strike into the top right corner.

Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer netted Atalanta’s first two goals. Felipe Caicedo gave Lazio a glimmer of hope shortly before Gomez’s second goal.

SPEZIA’S FIRST WIN

Andrey Galabinov scored twice to help 10-man Spezia earn its first Serie A victory, a 2-0 win at Udinese.

Both sides had goals ruled out before Galabinov opened the scoring in the 29th minute.

Spezia captain Claudio Terzi was sent off following a second yellow card in the 66th but Udinese failed to make the man advantage count.

It was pushing hard for the equalizer in injury time when Spezia countered and Galabinov sealed a momentous win.

Newly promoted Spezia is playing in Serie A for the first time.

