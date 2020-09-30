Crooksville heading to sectionals with an MVL title for the first time

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- For the first time in school history, the Crooksville boys golf team can call themselves MVL champions.

Crooksville boys golf coach, Brian Carney said, “The four seniors have been together since the 5th grade so this has been a long journey and adding the MVL championship to the mix has been very enjoyable, very rewarding.”

Crooksville senior golfer, Owen Carney said, “I was kind of at a loss for words to be honest. We never won the title before and it was kind of nerve-racking as the scores came in because we didn’t know if we we’re going to win or not.”

The next thing the Ceramics are ready to check off their bucket list, is becoming sectional champs, for the fourth year in row. They’ll have the opportunity to do that, Wednesday in Chillicothe.

Brain Carney said, “Our main goal at the beginning of the year is to make it to the state tournament. We worked towards that and winning the MVL helps them play under that pressure coming down the stretch and, we’re ready to go.”

Coach Carney has himself a team, on top of having last seasons MVL Golfer of the Year, Blake White on the team Carney has his son Owen, who became the 2020 MVL Golfer of the Year. Which has made this season for the father, son duo even better.

Owen Carney said, “that’s what i wanted to add on my individual resume is player of the year because I’ve gotten All-Ohio last year and to add player of the year for the MVL, its been good.”

Brian Carney said, “I couldn’t be happier for him he’s worked hard. He’s put in a ton of work to get to this point and to see it pay off and navigate the mental stuff, which can be quite challenging, I’m very proud of him indeed.”