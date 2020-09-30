Atlanta will host Cincinnati in the NL wild-card game

Sports
Associated Press10

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf.

The Reds have gone 15-16 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .333.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 15 home runs and is batting .202.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsReds: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Chris Martin: (right groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (left wrist).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Keuchel, White Sox to take on Bassitt, Athletics

Associated Press

Tanaka scheduled to start for New York against Cleveland

Associated Press

Offensive numbers off the charts 3 weeks into NFL season

Associated Press