Atlanta will host Cincinnati in the NL wild-card game

Cincinnati Reds (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Trevor Bauer (5-4, 1.73 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf.

The Reds have gone 15-16 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .333.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 15 home runs and is batting .202.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsReds: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Chris Martin: (right groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (left wrist).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.