WEDNESDAY 9/30:

TODAY: Few PM Showers. Partly Sunny. Windy. High 68°

TONIGHT: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 45°

THURSDAY: Few PM Showers. Partly Sunny. Cooler. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

A few showers will be possible this afternoon. Otherwise, skies will see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. Winds will be strong, with sustained winds between 5 to 15 this morning, and then increasing to 10 to 20 MPH this afternoon, with gusts of 35 to 40 MPH at times.

Few more shower chances will linger into the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will begin to subside during the evening into the overnight.

A few showers will be possible once again during the afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will not be as warm, with highs falling back into the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for daytime highs on Friday, with a spotty shower chance. Skies will be brighter as we begin the weekend, along with highs around 60.

Rain chances will increase as we begin the new week, with scattered shower chances on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. We will see temperatures then moderate on Monday, with highs back into the lower 60s.

We will see drier and brighter conditions return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a Great Wednesday!

