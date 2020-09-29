Week 5 Genesis Player(s) of the Week – Sheridan’s offensive line & Jason Munyan

THORNVILLE, Ohio- It’s hard to argue with the Week 5 Genesis Player of the Week. After a complete team showing Friday night, in a 33-0 win over Tri-Valley, it’s only right Sheridan’s offensive line and running back Jason Munyan win Player of the Week.

Munyan ran for 311 yards against the Scotties and found the end zone four times.

With every great rushing performance, the credit also has to go to the offensive line. The Generals O-Line created holes for Munyan to run through all night long.

Of Munyan’s four touchdowns, three were 49 yards or longer(49, 68, 53). The fourth and final one came from inside the five yard line, to make it a 33-0 game.

The win made Sheridan MVL Big School division champions and as of 9/28/2020 Sheridan is number seven, in division three, in the latest AP Ohio high school football poll.