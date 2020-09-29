PGA Tour in Mississippi, Europe starts Rolex Series swing

PGA TOUR

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.18 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sebastian Munoz.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Hudson Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Club and Resort Championship.

Notes: The field features five of the top 50 in the world ranking, led by Louis Oosthuizen at No. 16. … Scottie Scheffler makes his first start since he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open despite being asymptomatic. … Sergio Garcia is playing for the first time. He fell out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011. … Henrik Stenson is playing in Mississippi for the first time in 10 years. He played in 2010 when he missed time with an illness and needed to reach the minimum 15 tour starts. … Anirban Lahiri and Will Zalatoris got into the field based on tying for eighth last week in the Dominican Republic. Zalatoris leads the Korn Ferry Tour points list. … Davis Riley is playing on a sponsor exemption. He is No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour. … The tournament has been part of the official PGA Tour schedule since 1994. It dates to 1968 as the Magnolia Classic and often was held the same week as the Masters. Payne Stewart won in 1982 for his first pro victory in America.

Next week: Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, New Jersey.

Course: Seaview Hotel and GC (Bay Course). Yardage: 6, 217. Par: 71.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last tournament: Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Notes: The tournament will be 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The other occasion was in 1990. The additional round replaces one of the pro-ams, canceled because there are no spectators. … Lexi Thompson has not won since the ShopRite Classic last year, when it was held in June. … Thompson has won every season on the LPGA Tour since 2013 when she was 18. … The field includes the two major champions of the year, Sophia Popov (Women’s British Open) and Mirim Lee (ANA Inspiration). … The third of four majors is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia, site of the Women’s PGA Championship. … Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda are in the field. They were part of the three-way playoff at Mission Hills won by Lee for her first major championship. … Sung Hyun Park is playing. She made her first LPGA start of the year at the ANA Inspiration. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, has not played on the LPGA Tour this year. She has stayed home in South Korea during the pandemic.

Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ABERBEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7, 138. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.16 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernd Wiesberger.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: John Catlin won the Irish Open.

Notes: This starts two straight weeks of Rolex Series events, which offer a $7 million prize fund. … The field features Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick from among the top 20 in the world ranking. … Patrick Reed leads the Race to Dubai based on two majors, two World Golf Championships (he won in Mexico) and the Saudi International. … Collin Morikawa is second and has yet to play a regular European Tour event. … Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the latest the Scottish Open has been played. … The last time the Scottish Open was held on a links course used in the British Open rotation was at Carnoustie in 1996, won by Ian Woosnam. … John Catlin has won two of his last three starts on the European Tour, moving the 29-year-old American to No. 14 in the Race to Dubai. … Thomas Detry is playing in his third country in as many weeks — the United States, Dominican Republic and Scotland. … Ian Poulter is making his first appearance in Europe since the Italian Open last October.

Next week: BMW PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

SAVANNAH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Savannah, Georgia.

Course: Landings Club (Deer Creek). Yardage: 7,128. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

2019 winner: Dan McCarthy.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Jared Wolfe won the Wichita Open.

Next week: Orange County National Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Symetra Classic, LPGA International (Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Florida. 2019 winner: Leona Maguire. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge, Castelconturbia GC, Agrate Conturbia, Italy. 2019 winner: Matthew Jordan. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Championship, Huddle Park GC, Johannesburg. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/