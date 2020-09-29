Hunger Network, Village of South Zanesville Join Forces For Food Drive

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Hunger Network and the village of South Zanesville’s Police Department are teaming up for a “fill the cruiser” food drive.

The event will be held at Campbell’s Foodland in South Zanesville. Hunger Network representative Doug Hobson, Police Chief Mark Ross and Mayor Barbara Lloyd were the chief organizers.

“We’re here to promote a food drive, actually with the mayor and the chief, to promote a food drive for this weekend, this week actually, Friday ten to three working for the Hunger Network. Campbells, graciously, has approved us to be here. They’ve put up some good prices on soup and different bag items. We know we’re still in the middle of the pandemic. Between all the hunger networks and the food pantries, the need is still there.”, Hobson said in front of Campbell’s Tuesday afternoon.

The drive has a large need for fruits, vegetables and non-perishable goods such as pasta and soups. There are many different ways to donate goods.

“You can actually drive up to the food drive. We’ve had several of these. some people drop off cash, we go in and we purchase items and we come back out. You can actually write a check while you’re here, those can be made to the community foundation. In the memo line, you can put Community Cares. You can drop off a check, or you can go into the store and purchase items to bring out.”, Hobson continued.

Police Chief Ross and Mayor Lloyd both stressed the importance of giving back to the community.