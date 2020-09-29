Health Department Recommendations for Trick or Treat Night

The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department has issued its recommendations for Beggar’s Night (Trick or Treat) for 2020. It is suggesting that each community have the event on the same night, Saturday October 31st from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Officials say it will reduce the co-mingling of communities.

They are offering some guideline to follow:

Stay in family groups, social distance, do not gather with other family groups.

The health department says children should be accompanied by an adult, wear a face covering or mask, hand candy out and do not grab directly from bowl, do not pass out candy if you feel sick, wash hands and sanitize often and stay home if you feel sick.

