Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Athletics

Chicago White Sox (35-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Chris Bassitt leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The White Sox are 17-13 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 96 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 19 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.