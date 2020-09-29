Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Athletics

Sports
Associated Press13

Chicago White Sox (35-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Chris Bassitt leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The White Sox are 17-13 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 96 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 19 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Associated Press

Hall of Famer Larkin’s postseason bat labels promote healing

Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Playoffs begin, Bieber vs Cole in prime matchup

Associated Press