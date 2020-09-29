Command Center reports 3rd COVID-19 related death in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting the death of an 85-year-old resident who died from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second death of an 82-year-old resident who died from COVID-19 pneumonia was announced back in August.

The Command Center also reported Tuesday that 21 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 458 is a 78-year-old man. Case 468 is a 77-year-old woman. Case 469 is a 90-year-old woman. Case 472 is a 78-year-old woman. Case 473 is an 83-year-old man. Case 474 is an 89- year-old man. These cases are hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Case 459 is a 37-year-old woman. Case 460 is a 37-year-old man. Case 461 is a 48-year-old woman. Case 462 is a 64-year-old woman. Case 463 is a 39-year-old man. Case 465 is a 41- year-old woman. Case 466 is a 75-year-old woman. Case 470 is an 85-year-old man. Case 475 is a 33-year-old man. Case 476 is a 55-year-old woman. Case 478 is a 34-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 464 is a 41-year-old man connected to case 409. Case 467 is a 38-year-old woman connected to case 408. Case 471 is a 79-year-old man connected to case 403. Case 477 is a 26-year-old woman connected to case 415. These cases are recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 465 Confirmed Cases • 13 Probable Cases • 478 Total Cases • 73 Active Cases • 15 Current Hospitalization/57 Total Hospitalizations • 3 Deaths

