TUESDAY 9/29:

TODAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 64°

TONIGHT: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 45°

WEDNESDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s this afternoon. A spotty shower chance will be with us this morning, giving way to a few more showers by the mid to late afternoon.

A few showers will linger into the first half of the overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy across the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for overnight lows.

A few shower chances will return on Wednesday, along with a touch more warmth. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will once again remain mostly cloudy.

Rain chances will linger into the end of the week, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Thursday, and cooler still on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s!

The weekend looks to begin on a dry and brighter note, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds and rain chances will return as we head into the new week, with highs topping off in the low to mid 60s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

