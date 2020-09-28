Sheriff Lutz: Two Serious Weekend Accidents being Investigated

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says his office is investigating two serious accidents from this past weekend.  Lutz says just after 9:30 Saturday night a Dresden man was killed in an off-road ATV accident.  The sheriff says 27-year-old Jonathan Kuhn died in the accident off Gene Cox Memorial Drive in Dresden. 

Sheriff Lutz say later that night just before 11:30 pm a Muskingum County man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.  Lutz says 48-year-old Adam Patterson was on Mansfork Road and was not able to negotiate a turn and crashed.  Patterson remains in critical condition in a Columbus hospital with life threatening injuries.

