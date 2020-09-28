Reward for information in breaking and entering cases in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, between Aug. 28-29, suspect(s) broke into an unoccupied home in the 100 block of S. Williams Street and stole tools.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740)349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

