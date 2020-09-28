Ohio High School Football Poll

|DIVISION I
|1, Pickerington Central (16)
|5-0
|195
|2, Dublin Coffman (1)
|5-0
|159
|3, West Chester Lakota West (1)
|4-0
|147
|4, Lakewood St. Edward (2)
|4-1
|140
|5, Mentor
|4-1
|103
|6, Perrysburg
|5-0
|99
|7, Clayton Northmont (1)
|5-0
|87
|8, Cincinnati Princeton
|4-1
|63
|9, Canton McKinley
|4-1
|49
|10, Springfield
|4-1
|46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18.
|DIVISION II
|1, Akron Hoban (18)
|5-0
|193
|2, Toledo Central Catholic
|5-0
|141
|3, Avon
|5-0
|125
|4, Westerville South (1)
|5-0
|117
|5, Massillon Perry
|5-0
|101
|6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1)
|5-0
|84
|7, Massillon Washington
|4-1
|68
|8, Piqua
|5-0
|60
|9, Hudson
|5-0
|59
|10, Cincinnati La Salle
|3-2
|46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.
|DIVISION III
|1, Chardon (14)
|5-0
|197
|2, Bellbrook (3)
|5-0
|155
|3, Hamilton Badin (1)
|5-0
|128
|4, Canfield (1)
|5-0
|118
|5, Streetsboro (1)
|5-0
|116
|6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1)
|5-0
|99
|7, Thornville Sheridan
|5-0
|84
|8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales
|4-1
|58
|9, New Richmond
|4-1
|37
|10, London
|5-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, St. Clairsville (9)
|5-0
|153
|2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1)
|5-0
|125
|3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4)
|5-0
|123
|4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2)
|5-0
|122
|5, Bellevue
|5-0
|110
|6, Bloom-Carroll
|5-0
|83
|7, Canal Fulton Northwest
|5-0
|80
|8, Waverly
|5-0
|63
|9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2)
|4-1
|61
|10, Shelby (1)
|5-0
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (16)
|5-0
|199
|2, Ironton (3)
|5-0
|174
|3, Canfield S. Range (1)
|5-0
|150
|4, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|5-0
|128
|5, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|5-0
|100
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1)
|5-0
|99
|7, Garrettsville Garfield
|5-0
|67
|8, Wheelersburg
|4-1
|59
|9, Tontogany Otsego
|5-0
|38
|10, Sugarcreek Garaway
|5-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (11)
|5-0
|189
|2, Beverly Fort Frye (3)
|5-0
|155
|3, Mechanicsburg (3)
|5-0
|153
|4, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|5-0
|121
|5, Archbold (2)
|5-0
|103
|6, Wickliffe
|5-0
|96
|7, Frankfort Adena
|5-0
|87
|8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford
|5-0
|74
|9, Centerburg
|5-0
|40
|10, Mogadore
|3-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20)
|5-0
|200
|2, Ft. Loramie
|5-0
|167
|3, Glouster Trimble
|5-0
|126
|4, New Madison Tri-Village
|5-0
|116
|5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1)
|4-1
|104
|6, Lima Central Catholic
|4-1
|94
|7, Malvern
|5-0
|83
|8, Lucas
|4-1
|54
|9, Dalton
|4-1
|48
|10, Leetonia
|5-0
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.